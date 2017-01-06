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Adrian Swancar
a_d_s_w
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brown-leafed plants in front of mountain range
Beautiful nature
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
food
animal
plant
wildlife
giraffe
vegetable
grain
seed
mammal
produce
vegetation
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