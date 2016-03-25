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Craig Cooper
craigdoesdesign
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brown house surrounded white trees
House in the countryside
A map marker
Stanton Lacy, Shropshire, UK, United Kingdom
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Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
winter
snow
grey
farm
field
alone
ice
countryside
mountain range
cottage
cabin
cold
quiet
rural
solitude
frost
rustic
united kingdom
Historical images
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