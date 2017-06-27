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Ciprian Boiciuc
ciprian
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brown house surrounded by grasses
Nature’s Curves
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
house
grey
minimal
hill
ladder
hut
shelter
curves
bothy
road
countryside
outdoors
rural
gravel
dirt road
shack
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