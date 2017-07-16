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brown horse eating grass
Puigmal, Catalonia, Spain
A map marker
Queralbs, Catalonia, Spain
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Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grass
horse
field
brown
eating
ridge
caballo
farm
spain
countryside
meadow
grassland
outdoors
mammal
rural
ranch
pasture
foal
catalonia
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