Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Adriel Kloppenburg
adriel
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown hills under cloudy sky
Golden countryside hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
clouds
cloud
farm
field
countryside
hills
horizon
hill
valley
explore
fields
rural
outside
hillside
cloudscape
deserted
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20