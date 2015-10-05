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Jenna Beekhuis
jennabee
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brown high-rise building with clear blue skies
San Francisco skyscraper
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
city
building
architecture
work
new york
grey
window
san francisco
windows
skyscraper
structure
tower
perspective
downtown
looking up
exterior
blue skies
tall
Backgrounds
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