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jesse orrico
jessedo81
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brown handled hammer and with tool belt
Leather toolbelt
A map marker
Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
construction
work
grey
working
rock
blur
project
leather
bokeh
carpentry
tool
stuff
extension cord
work site
seattle
united states
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