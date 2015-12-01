Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Cezanne Ali
cezanne_ali
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown grasses
Ears of wheat at dusk
A map marker
Lonavala, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
green
sunrise
grass
field
fog
blur
wheat
bokeh
dawn
grain
dusk
amber
barley
india
lonavala
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20