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Sebastian Pichler
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brown grass with trees during day time
Tree stumps and dead trees
A map marker
Dreisesselberg, Pleckensteiner Wald, Deutschland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
fall
trees
grass
field
yellow
fog
brown
woods
mist
cloudy
outside
haze
logging
gone
burned
deutschland
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