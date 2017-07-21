The dilapidated hunting plateau of the erstwhile Chandelas still manages to feebly gaze over the Karnavati. Panna has come a long way, with three distinct forest zones : the riverbed, the woodland & the grassland. A lone screaming lapwing gives away the location of a predator nearby, as we scurry across the grassland we spot the solitary jackal. The air is dry & dull, there is a lull before the forest erupts with the frantic calls of a deer.