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Andy Brunner
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brown four-legged animal on field under gray sky
Wildlife in the Desert
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Kunene Region, Namibia
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Published on
June 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
desert
wildlife
africa
skyline
evening
plain
solitude
ecology
plains
antelope
gazelle
dry
onyx
desaturated
mammal
namibia
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