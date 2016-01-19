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andrew welch
andrewwelch3
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brown fields during daytime photography
Hikers on a mossy rock
A map marker
Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
winter
fall
trees
hiking
group
men
rock
lonely
woods
cold
cliff
wilderness
woodland
drop
hillside
look down
united states
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