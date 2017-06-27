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Hermes Rivera
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brown Ferris wheel
Windsor Ferris wheel
A map marker
Windsor, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6500
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
summer
sunrise
orange
brown
fun
outdoors
carnival
amusement park
wheel
fair
ferris wheel
outside
ride
canada
windsor
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