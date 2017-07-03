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Caroline Attwood
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brown eggshells in round white ceramic bowl on gray wooden board top-view photography
Cracked egg shells
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
table
cooking
shadow
brown
eggs
bowl
tea towel
egg shells
breakfast
egg
dish
blue and white
placemat
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