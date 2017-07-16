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Patrick Hendry
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brown dried leaves on ground near green grass and trees during daytime
Patrick Hendry - Fallen Tree
A map marker
Uinta Mountains, United States
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Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
land
road
plant
wood
soil
outdoors
ground
united states
pine
vegetation
gravel
dirt road
fir
conifer
abies
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