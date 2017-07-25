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Patrick Hendry
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brown dried leaves on ground during daytime
Patrick Hendry - Calm waters
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
lake
reflection
brown
pond
ripple
h2o
flower
animal
land
plant
light
scenery
sunlight
bee
blossom
insect
outdoors
honey bee
petal
flare
Backgrounds
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