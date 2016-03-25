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Maria Victoria Portelles
mariavportelles
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brown dome building at daytime
Hôpital de La Grave dome
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Hôpital de La Grave, Toulouse, France
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Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
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Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
outdoor
airplane
church
grey
plane
urban
faith
aeroplane
old
religion
lines
cathedral
outside
dome
toulouse
place of worship
lightning rod
Public domain images
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