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brown desk lamp turned on
Table for one
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior design
kitchen
white
wall
red
wood
table
chair
brown
indoor
sugar
salt
check
pepper
diner
stucco
lampshade
salt and pepper
checkered tablecloth
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