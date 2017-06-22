I shot this series in London last year, days before Christmas. It was really fascinating observing how red deers roam freely in Richmond Park, London, I had always imagined them to be more elusive and shy. I was expecting them to flee and feel threatened when they spotted me, but you would be surprised at how comfortable they were towards human presence. I was able to get real close, (as close as I dared to go) to get these shots. It really was an unforgettable experience and one of my fondest memories of London.