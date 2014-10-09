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Thomas Lefebvre
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Animals
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brown deer on body of water
Reindeer in a stream
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
animals
trees
wildlife
grey
canada
deer
outdoors
stream
reindeer
elk
lapland
shoreline
antelope
current
horns
shrubs
antler
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