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Keith Hardy
keithhardy2001
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brown cow in green grass field during daytime
Red Deer
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
animal
wildlife
deer
pig
cattle
mammal
elk
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