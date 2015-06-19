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brown concrete structure
Surreal Desert Skies
A map marker
Delicate Arch Utah, Moab, United States
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Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
clouds
desert
rock
rocks
valley
view
national park
utah
canyon
cloudy
arch
arches
moab
delicate arch
united states
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