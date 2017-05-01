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brown concrete stairs under clear blue sky
Up & Down
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
urban
lamp
taiwan
stairs
street light
suburb
stair
river bank
urban exploration
river side
grass fields
day time
day light
balustrade
urban explorer
field
grassland
outdoors
staircase
PNG images
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