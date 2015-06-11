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Rowan Heuvel
insolitus
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brown concrete houses on mountain at daytime
Old village on hillside
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Piazza di S. Francesco, 2, 53045 Montepulciano SI, Italy, Montepulciano
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Published on
June 11, 2015 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
italy
trees
church
buildings
cityscape
village
hills
tuscany
houses
town
urban landscape
mountain village
hillside
montepulciano
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