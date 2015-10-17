Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Stefan Steinbauer
usinglight
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown concrete high-rise building
Mid-day apartments
A map marker
Eindhoven, Niederlande
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
blue
architecture
pattern
cloud
window
urban
concrete
reflection
apartment
windows
skyscraper
structure
tower
exterior
modern design
tall
eindhoven
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20