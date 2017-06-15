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Sasha Lebedeva
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brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
when old meets new
A map marker
Киев, город Киев, Украина
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Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Meizu, MX6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
urban
ukraine
simple
modern
lines
contrast
kiev
city
building
office building
housing
town
outdoors
apartment building
tower
downtown
high rise
condo
Creative Commons images
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