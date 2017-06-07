Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Clay Banks
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown concrete building
Flatiron Building
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
street
grey
urban
cityscape
windows
perspective
flatiron
flat iron
office building
housing
town
apartment building
tower
united states
high rise
condo
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20