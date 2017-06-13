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Patrick Hendry
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brown concrete building on green grass field
Patrick Hendry - Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
purple
brown
smoke
weather
fog
pollution
outdoors
mist
smog
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