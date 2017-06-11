Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown chair beside glass door
Work away from work
A map marker
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
light
white
grey
desk
window
chair
door
retro
leather
circle
carpet
warm
curtain
patio
decor
breeze
muted
germany
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20