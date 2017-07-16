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Marc Zimmer
knipszimmer
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brown cabin beside green grass on hill
Stonehouse in the forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
winter
mountains
trees
grey
fog
old
cabin
mood
hut
building
countryside
housing
outdoors
cottage
rural
shelter
shack
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