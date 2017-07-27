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Marc Serre
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brown building in middle of mountain
Light house in Iceland
A map marker
Keflavik, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
lighthouse
reflection
puddle
beacon
iceland
keflavik
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