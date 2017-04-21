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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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brown building
Diagonal facade
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
building
blue
architecture
pattern
grey
balcony
facade
rail
composition
handrail
city
window
urban
home decor
office building
housing
town
high rise
banister
Public domain images
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