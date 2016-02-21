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Gustavo
natura_photos
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brown brick pavement
Stone rock wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot ELPH 150 IS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
building
construction
wall
purple
rock
stone
brown
beige
warm
brick
bricks
gap
sandstone
dry
stone wallpaper
masonry
rough
stacked
slab
Backgrounds
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