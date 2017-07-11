Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jose Fontano
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown brick building under blue sky during daytime
Rapunzel, wya?
A map marker
Greenville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
black
grey
gold
window
golden hour
water tower
architecture
tower
united states
dome
steeple
spire
bell tower
greenville
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20