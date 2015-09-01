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Brooke Cagle
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brown bread on white textile
Fresh Bread and Butter
A map marker
Arkansas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
wood
table
bakery
bread
brown
eggs
knife
eat
towel
rustic
napkin
bun
sophisticated
sandwhich
tea towel
bread roll
butter knife
united states
arkansas
PNG images
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