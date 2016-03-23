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Liene Geidane
lienegeidane
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brown bread lot
Bread loaves
A map marker
Santa Monica, United States
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Published on
March 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
product
bakery
bread
brown
store
pastry
storefront
sourdough
bake
farmer's market
fresh bread
crate
food store
loaf
bread dough
shop
united states
santa monica
bread loaf
Royalty-free images
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