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Jennifer Burk
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brown bread in white plastic bag
Russ & Daughters
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Russ & Daughters, New York, United States
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Published on
May 15, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
new york
cafe
bakery
breakfast
healthy
bags
eat
local
culinary
bagels
animal
bird
wood
bread
united states
shelf
bagel
plywood
bun
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