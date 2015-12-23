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Ines Iachelini
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brown brass field during daytime
Tall Grass in the Wind
A map marker
Tamar River, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
field
meadow
wheat
wilderness
dead
cereal
tasmania
wetlands
tall grass
dying
dry grass
australia
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