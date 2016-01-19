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Tamara Menzi
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brown book on wooden table
Old book and hydrangea
A map marker
Saint Margrethen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
green
plant
garden
bible
red
grey
reading
plants
blur
bokeh
hydrangea
old
word
open
vines
read
basket
foliage
conservatory
4K images
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