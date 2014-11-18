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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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brown book on L-shape ruler beside pen
designing furnitures
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
office
study
wood
furniture
table
desk
working
chair
brown
workspace
neutral
ruler
sketching
surface
creative process
eames chair
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