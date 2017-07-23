Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mani Shankar
manishankar08
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown bird on wooden fence
Sparrow
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
bird
wildlife
wood
grey
purple
male
brown
metal
outdoors
rest
feather
fence
sparrow
post
wire
wing
house sparrow
sit
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20