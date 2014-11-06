Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Yu-chuan Hsu
mandy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown bird on gray slab
New York City pigeon
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
bird
road
new york
grey
new york city
urban
pigeon
nyc
traffic
pegion
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20