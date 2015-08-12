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Luke Brugger
lukebrugger
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brown bird nest on tree branch
Empty Nesting
A map marker
Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Davis, United States
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Published on
August 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
green
moss
egg
pine
branch
branches
birds nest
nest
bird nest
twigs
nest egg
united states
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