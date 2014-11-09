Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jay Wennington
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown bird inside cage
Pheasant Farm
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
wildlife
farm
sand
chicken
brown
pen
eggs
zoo
fence
farm animal
hen
poultry
wire
pheasant
captive
captivity
breeding
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20