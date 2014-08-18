Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Thomas Lefebvre
magellol
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown bear selective focal photo during daytime
Thoughtful grizzly
A map marker
Saguenay, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animal wallpaper
wildlife
grey
eyes
bear
brown
rocks
bokeh
danger
wild
nose
fur
ears
grizzly
canada
saguenay
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20