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Jessica Weiller
jweiller
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brown bear near grass field
Bear in a zoo
A map marker
San Francisco Zoo, San Francisco, United States
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Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
portrait
animal
green
animal wallpaper
wildlife
grey
bear
blur
bokeh
zoo
strong
mammal
brown bear
hunter
big
dangerous
carnivore
aggressive
grizzly
Backgrounds
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