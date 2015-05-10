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Frantzou Fleurine
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brown bare tree
Leafless Treat
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
gradient
plant
night
desert
red
grey
purple
shadow
scary
dead
branch
ambient
dead tree
sillouette
desert tree
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