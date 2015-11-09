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Ashley Knedler
ashkned
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brown bamboo house
Hut in the Alps
A map marker
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
house
mountains
outdoor
snow
trees
cloud
vintage
grey
fog
outdoors
barn
mist
hut
wooden
shack
farm building
germany
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