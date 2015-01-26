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Gabriela Kucerova
gabrielakucerova
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brown baboon sitting on rock formation at daytime
Orange monkey by stone wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
animal
monkey
wall
wood
brown
rocks
blur
bokeh
warm
mammal
wisdom
fat
post
fluffy
sit
gaze
crossed arms
primate
perch
HDR images
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