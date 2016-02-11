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Ravi Pinisetti
ravipinisetti
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brown animals crossing on the water during daytime
Deers in a lake
A map marker
Glacier National Park, West Glacier, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
summer
green
animals
trees
wildlife
lake
deer
pond
glacier
swim
shoreline
still
whitetail
white-tailed deer
united states
glacier national park
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